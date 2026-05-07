Suspect Crashes Car After Abandoning Stabbing Victim on Vantage Highway
Before I-90 was built, drivers would travel on the Vantage Highway, which runs from Vantage, WA (up from Desert Aire and Mattawa) to Ellensburg. It's just north of I-90. It is still a widely-used state highway, one of the few that doesn't have a number designation, such as SR 240, SR 395, or (state) Highway 12).
Now, it's the scene of a brutal stabbing.
Suspect Stabs Man in the Neck, Then Crashes Own Car
Late Wednesday night (May 6) around 10:13 PM, Kittitas County Deputies responded to call at milepost 16 on the Vantage Highway, about halfway between Ellensburg and Vantage.
When they arrived at the rural residence, they found a 20-year-old man had been stabbed in the neck, and he was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with a badly bleeding wound, and in critical condition.
The Suspect Crashed his Car Into a Telephone Pole
As Deputies responded to this incident, another call came in about a crash about 8 miles west of the home on the highway, where a man matching the description of the stabbing suspect had crashed his car into a telephone pole. According to the KCSO, 20-year-old Eduardo Salgado of Ellensburg was arrested.
He was treated for multiple cuts to his hands at Kittitas Valley Hospital, and then booked into the Kittitas County Jail (Ellensburg) on a charge of attempted murder.
No update on the victim's condition has been released, the investigation continues.