Suspect Tries Setting Kittitas Deputy on Fire

A Kittitas County Deputy escaped serious injury from what could have been a very dangerous incident.

A suspect splashed lighter fluid all over the Deputy's face and uniform

Sunday night, around 9:40 PM, Kittias County Deputies contacted a man who was parked along SR 281 in the Yakima River Canyon, Officers determined he was wanted on outstanding warrants.

As the Deputies approached the man's Ford Aerostar van and opened the sliding passenger door, the suspect, identified as 56-year-old Yakima resident Richie A. Davis, abruptly splashed the fluid on the Officer. As the Officer retreated quickly, the other Deputy deployed his Taser, which ignited the fluid inside the vehicle.

Davis also threw a piece of flaming material at the first Officer, but the flames did not cause him serious harm. Davis then jumped from the back seat where he'd been sitting into the driver's seat and sped off.

As Davis headed north on SR 281, WSP and Ellensburg Police joined in the pursuit, and after laying out spike strips, they disabled Davis's van, and he was taken into custody after they conducted a pit maneuver and knocked him off the road.

He's now facing multiple new charges in addition to his previous counts. Both KCSO Deputies were not harmed by the flaming fluids.

