Suspect Sought for Auto Theft, Skipping Court in Kennewick

Kennewick PD is searching for this suspect.

Criminal Apprehension Team is looking for this rather tall car thief

Thomas Mead, hometown not listed, is sought by the Kennewick CAT team in connection with auto theft, as well as charges he skipped court dates.

Mead, 27, is rather tall, 6; 5" blonde hair blue eyes and weighs 150lbs.

A felony warrant is in place for not showing up in court. KPD did not say where his last location was, but anyone who may see him, call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.