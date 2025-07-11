CBP Releases Details About Shooter Killed in Attack on Station in Texas

US Customs and Border Patrol Officials have now released the official report on the attack on a border station in McAllen, Texas on July 7th.

The suspect approached the station, then began shooting at agents

Around 5:29 AM, a 27-year-old male resident of the US, according to CBP, approached the U.S. Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley Sector Annex, located at 2301 South Main Street, McAllen, Texas, in a sedan.

After sitting in his vehicle for about 15 minutes, he got out and stood in the parking lot wearing black clothing, body armor and carrying a bag. Around 5:50 PM, a CBP specialist officer arrived at the station, and noticed the man standing there.

The agent positioned himself in a safe area, and then the man raised an AR-15 rifle and began firing. The agent returned fire but then his pistol jammed. The agent got in his car and radioed about the active shooter. Moments later then suspect tried to shoot his way through the doors of the facility but failed.

McAllen Police arrived to assist, and three other agents wearing body armor and clearly marked at CBP agents located the man in a corner of the parking lot. They ordered him to drop his weapon, but he fired again.

The three agents returned fire, hitting the man in the leg, and a bullet went through is left cheek through his skull. The man did not move, and despite life-saving measures by the agents and then EMS, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity has not been released, the investigation continues.