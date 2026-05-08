A 33-year-old man from Tekoa in Whitman County will spend 25 years in prison for sex trafficking crimes. Tekoa is one of a number of small towns in Whitman County, it's 42 miles south of Spokane, and an equal distance from Pullman.

The Man Began his Criminal Activity in 2024

William Scott Morse was sentenced this week, following his arrest and an investigation.

The US Attorney's Office says in September of that year, he answered a Craigslist ad from a 15-year-old girl who was offering babysitting services.

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Morse asked if she was interested in making money but not for babysitting. According to the US Attorney's Office:

"Morse corresponded with the child extensively describing sex acts he was looking to pay for. He ultimately offered her $320 for sex and went to her home where he engaged in sexual contact with the minor.

Search warrants for Morse’s email accounts showed he was also conversing with Minor Victim 2, who was 16 years old and had also posted a babysitting ad on Craigslist. He promised her quick cash for sex. Minor Victim 2 did not take Morse up on the offer."

He Entered Guilty Please on Multiple Counts

He entered a global plea agreement these felony charges as well as a third degree child rape case in Spokane Superior Court. He will have lifetime parole following his 25-hear prison term.