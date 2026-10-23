The Deputy sensed something was amiss when she saw the headlights of the suspect vehicle approaching her at a high rate of speed.

Yakima Deputy Rammed Four Times by Violent Female Driver

The Yakima County Sheriff's Department released information about an early Friday morning incident (Oct .23) arouond 3:00 AM.

A female Deputy, whose name was not yet released, notified Dispatch she had given a ride home to citizen, dropping them off at a residence in the Terrace Heights area, then was returning to patrol. As she headed to back toward Yakima, she saw bright vehicle lights rapidly approaching from behind. In the 3300 block of Terrace Heights Drive, the vehicle slammed into the back or her cruiser.

Deputy Sped Up, but The Suspect Did It Again and Again

Much like the scenes on TV where a vehicle continues ramming another from behind as they drive down a road, the suspect hit the Deputy 3 more times. The Officer realized after the 1st impact it was not by accident.

She was finally able to pull over safely, exit her cruiser and assumed what the YCSO said was a "defensive" position outside the vehicle. No word if she drew her firearm. The suspect had hit her cruiser so hard it slid, and struck the side of the Yakima River Bridge, sustaining disabling damage.

Then the Suspect Sped Away

The suspect, later identified as a 20-year-old female, whipped around in a u-turn and raced off. Moxee Police located and caught up with her a short time later, she was boxed in and captured but not before she slapped one of the Officers and tried to fight. After being subdued, she was taken to the Yakima County Jail, and according to the YCSO is facing the following charges:

"1) 4 counts of Assault First Degree

2) Felony Hit and Run with Injury

3) Malicious Mischief in the First Degree

4) 1 count of Assault Third Degree of a law enforcement officer"

The YCSO did not indicate if drugs or alcohol were involved, the investigation continues. Despite noticeable damage to her cruiser, the female Deputy was not hurt.