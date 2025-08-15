Cops Say Toppenish, Granger Homicides Share the Same Suspect

Toppenish and Granger Police and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office now believe the 48-year-old suspect in custody is linked to a pair of homicides.

Toppenish man found shot stabbed, Granger man stabbed

Toppenish Police said the suspect, who was located and arrested after a short pursuit, was responsible for the fatal shooting and stabbing of a man in the area of 200 North G Street. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man died at the scene on Wednesday, August 13.

They learned another homicide was committed in Granger, around 11PM Police and Deputies responded to the 200 block of East A street for a welfare check, and found a deceased man with multiple stab wounds.

After comparing evidence and other factors in the two homicides, Officers believe the suspect played a role in both crimes. He has now been booked into the Yakima County Jail on at least one count of Premeditated Murder.

No other details have been released, and the investigation continues. More information is expected soon.