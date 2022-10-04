Washington State Patrol (WSP) Washington State Patrol (WSP) loading...

While a WSP trooper returns home and continues to mend from a shocking shooting, the suspect in the incident has pleaded not guilty.

Suspect enters plea in Walla Walla Superior Court

37-year-old Brandon O'Neel appeared in Court Monday and entered not guilty pleas to the five charges he is facing.

O'Neal is accused of ramming Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr's patrol car, then shooting at him and hitting him several times, including in the face. After a short pursuit, O'Neel was captured by authorities after the Walla Walla shooting September 22nd.

Atkinson was able to drive himself to the hospital despite his injuries, he is expected to make a full recovery.

O'Neel is facing five counts, including Attempted Aggravated Murder 1st Degree, Assault with a Firearm 1st Degree, Attempting to Allude with a Firearm, Threats to Bomb or Injure Property, and Harassment.

He's being held on $1 Million bail and is due back in court on October 26th for an omnibus hearing, which is a checklist of sorts, where the court confers with the suspect and prosecution and determines if the case is ready for trial. O'Neel's pretrial hearing is on November 9th. His trial is set to start on the 29th of November.