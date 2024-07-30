Suspect in Fuel and Other Thefts Captured in Grant County

A 21-year-old man is in the Kittitas County Jail, and is also facing fuel possible theft charges in Grant County.

The suspect was arrested over the weekend.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports Oscar E. Ruiz Ramos was arrested Saturday, he was spotted driving a black Chevy pickup that's been associated with several fuel thefts in the Quincy area. The vehicle was also reported as part of several incidents where a male suspect was seen casing homes for potential burglaries.

The new Grant County Crime Reduction Team (CRT) made the arrest and found Ramos has outstanding Grant County warrants for driving on a suspended license and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

He's also wanted in Ellensburg and Chelan County for additional warrants. He was transferred to the Kittitas County Jail in Ellensburg after his apprehension.

The GCSO says anyone who may have seen this black truck or has information related to the Quincy cases, call (509)-762-1160. All leads can be confidential.