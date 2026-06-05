An early Wednesday morning assault in Kennewick resulted in multiple arrests, not just the suspects.

25-Year-Old Arrested for Using a TV to Hit Victim

Late Thursday Kennewick Police updated details about a previous assault that took place at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of West Clearwater. Authorities did not specifically list which location, there are two complexes, one on the north and south sides of the street.

Get our free mobile app

Police arrested Adrian Perez-Buenrostro who was located at the complex, he allegedly used a large TV to assault a female victim. The other suspect, 19-year-old Ramiro Campos-Castro. is said to have known gang ties and often carries firearms.

He fled just prior to Ofifcers arriving at the scene.

2 Underage Females Arrested As Well

KPD did not say if two females at the scene who were arrested were the victims, but 20-year olds Mia Ramos Herrera of College Place, and Linda Cuevas of Milton-Freewater were arrested for Minors in Possesion of Alcohol.

Male Suspect is Believed to Carry Firearms

The search continues for Campos-Castro, anyone with any information is urged to call the Kennewick Police Department or non-emergency Dispatch at (509)-6280-0333. All leads can be confidential.