Suspect From Burglary and Standoff in Moses Lake Identified

The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports one suspect captured following a burglary has been identified, but other is still on the loose.

42-year-old man in Grant County jail

Thursday morning, two men broke into a duplex at 1237 Adair Street in Moses Lake in the 7 AM hour, and forced the resident, who had been sleeping, to go into the kitchen. They were able to call 9-1-1 and fled, as did one of the suspects. The two were armed with knives.

However, the other refused to exit the residence, and a four-hour-plus standoff occurred, involving the lockdown of two nearby elementary schools.

Finally, after the arrival of the Tactical Response Team, and a GCSO K-9 unit, the remaining suspect was located in the attic of the duplex. He was arrested without incident.

Get our free mobile app

He's been identified as Roberto Robles Mejia of Moses Lake. The GCSO says the other suspect has not yet been identified, the search for him continues.