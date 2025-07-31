Naked Drugged Man Fights Deputies on Spokane Transit Bus

Forget snakes on a plane, apparently now it's snakes on the bus?

Spokane man fights with Deputies

The Spokane County Sheriff's Department says around 9:35 AM Tuesday, they were called to a Park and Ride location 122230 Mayfair Road in North Spokane about man who was partially naked.

Officers located the suspect, identified as 40-year-old David V. Wyman, and learned he'd removed his pants, exposed his genitals, and refused to leave the bus. Deputies attempted to contact the man, and entered by the rear side door, so not to attract his attention.

Additional Officers arrived, and Wyman told him there were snakes on the bus and they bit him. A Deputy began to establish a rapport with Wyman, but then when they tried to get him off the bus he became combative, and ended up in a struggle. Both the Deputy and the suspect tumbled off the bus onto the sidewalk, before Wyman was finally subdued and cuffed.

He kept making statements about snakes. EMT personnel who arrived noticed his elevated body temperature and other behavioral traits that indicated likely drug use. He was sedated, packed in ice packs and taken to an area hospital for evalutation.

Besides having his information provided to mental health professionals, he was booked into the Spokane County Jail after the hospital on charges of Assault 3rd Degree, Resisting Arrest, two counts of Indecent Exposure, and Unlawful Transit Conduct.