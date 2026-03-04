The complex on Bradley Boulevard houses several businesses, near Columbia Point.

Richland Police Locate, Arrest Pasco Suspect--in an Attic

Around 2:15 PM Wednesday (March 4) Richland Police reported a wanted Pasco suspect was in custody after a strange series of events.

The 18-year-old male, whose name was not released, had been spotted going into a building at 309 Bradley Boulevard in Richlland, a location just a few hundred feet west of the Columbia Point Complex.

RPD saidt he was wanted in Pasco for Robbery and Unlawful Imprisonment, after he went into the complex, he refused to follow commands and come out.

It appears the building houses at least 3-4 businesses. Officers said the suspect attempted to hide in the attic of one of the businesses, but then fell through, causing signficant damage. He was located and arrested, and custody given to Pasco Police.

Additional Tri City area law enforcement units helped keep the other people and workers in the building safe until he was removed. No injuries were reported.

This Guy Not the First To Try a Strange Hiding Place

Last September, a Grant County Suspect that Officers had been searching for for some time was finally located--under a pile of laundry.

47-year-old Kelly Jo Blackburn, wanted in Pasco on rape charges, was located in a residence in Coulee City, thanks to a tip. A search of the home revealed he tried to elude Officers by hiding under a large pile of clothing. No word if it was clean, dirty or clurdy (half-clean, half-smelly).