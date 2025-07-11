Moses Lake Drug Suspect’s Epic Fail Eluding Police Ends in Arrest

One of two suspects nabbed by Moses Lake Police, ATF and others failed miserably in his effort to elude authorities.

The man was arrested July 8th

Moses Lake Police, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and others conducted several drug raids, and one of them involved a suspect trying to elude.

Warrants were served at a home in the 500 block of South Adams Street in Moses Lake, where the suspect, identified as Gabriel Correa, was being sought for his involvement in selling and trafficking fentanyl and meth.

Correa caught wind of the the Officers in the area, went into the home, and then emerged having tried to (as Police put it) "change his appearance" but it didn't work. HE was nabbed as he tried to walk out the front door.

When he was caught, he had on him 10 ounces of methamphetamine, over an ounce of fentanyl powder, 2 firearms, as well as a satchel believed to contain other evidence, and perhaps cash. Because of his previous criminal history and drug charges, he was booked into the Spokane County jail on drug charges.

A Second suspect also nabbed over a storage shed

That same day, Officers also searched a property inhabited by the suspect, Shawn McLanahan, on Lakeside Drive. While some Officers approached the location from the front, others used what the MLPD said was a waterborne approach, coming in from a boat behind the shed. When the suspect tried to flee out the back, the cops were waiting for him.

During this raid, the Officers found, according to the MLPD:

"...8 ounces of methamphetamine, small quantities of psilocybin mushroom, and LSD. Detectives also recovered 5 firearms, one of which was confirmed stolen in 2014."

The investigation also revealed McLanahan was active in peddling drugs to homeless persons in various locations of Moses Lake.

