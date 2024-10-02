Suspect Crashes Stolen Car Into Spanaway-Area High School

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office is still looking for the driver who rammed a stolen car through the locked gates of Bethel High School.

Early Tuesday morning, the car slammed into the front door

The PCSO says around 4:40 AM Tuesday, a witness saw the dark blue sedan blast through the locked front gate of Bethel High School in Spanaway, WA, then drive at high speed towards the building.

Internal damage to HS (PCSO) Internal damage to HS (PCSO) loading...

The car slammed into the front doors, causing extensive damage. Deputies arrived about 8 minutes later, and found the driver's door open and the car's engine was still running. However, the driver had fled.

Officials learned earlier that morning, the car had been reported stolen out of nearby Graham, WA, but at this time the PCSO does not yet have a suspect.

The investigation continues, no information was released about how much the damage will cost to repair.