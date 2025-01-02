Suspect Caught Using Stolen Canoe to Smuggle Drugs from Canada to WA

The suspect who tried to use a stolen canoe to smuggle drugs into the US is now facing federal charges,and some in Canada as well.

Man uses a canoe to cross a lake into WA

US Customs and Border Patrol and the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office have now released information about a December 27th. drug bust. Whatcom County is where Bellingham is located, and other nearby border crossings.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officials alerted CMP and County Deputies about a suspect who was seen using a stolen canoe to cross the international border on Ross Lake between the US and Canada.

Drugs found in smuggler's backpack (WCSO)

RCMP's provided complete descriptions of the suspect, and not long after the alert, he was spotted walking along Highway 20 in Whatcom County. The man, a Canadian citizen named Tatenda Banga, had a backpack matching the RCMP description.

Inside Officers found extensive amounts of the drug MDMA, referred to as Ecstasy or Molly. They also found numerous other drug-related items. They also located the stolen canoe he used to traverse the lake into the US.

The WCSO says the amount of drugs in Banga's backpack was enough to make anywhere from 4,300 to 12,900 doses (depending on the size) the drug commonly associated with date-rape crimes.