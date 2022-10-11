Suspect Caught in Kennewick Woman’s Murder-Body Found in River

Suspect arrested (BCSO) Suspect arrested (BCSO) loading...

The search for a suspect in the murder of a Kennewick woman has gone to Oregon.

Suspect arrested, awaiting extradition to Benton County

Lt. Aaron Klem of the Kennewick Police Department, by way of Sgt. Joe Santoy has released new information on the homicide of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez.

The 34-year-old mother who lived in Kennewick was found in the Columbia River on September 27th by a fisherman, she was just east and south of the Cable Bridge near Clover Island.

Now, KPD has released the following statement:

"Kennewick PD detectives have identified a suspect in the murder of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. This suspect was known to Brandy and has been taken into custody in the State of Oregon on an arrest warrant and a no bail order related to charges in the City of Kennewick. The suspect is currently awaiting extradition to Washington State. Kennewick PD will provide an update once the suspect arrives to the Benton County Jail."

Police did not say if the suspect is 34-year-old Richard Michael Jacobson, who was arrested in Oregon, and was being held in the Multnomah County jail.

She'd been wrapped in plastic bags, and investigators say she had been in the water for some time, but have not said exactly how long.

According to investigators and reports, Ebanez had been missing for about 2 weeks.