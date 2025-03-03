Suspect Captured With Shopping Scooter Stolen from Kennewick Winco
Kennewick Police searched and found a slow-speed theft suspect.
Man accused of theft early Saturday morning
Around 9:21 AM, Kennewick Officers responded to Winco Foods after workers reported a man had stolen a shopping scooter from the store.
Officers were in the area already and were able to spread out and search. The suspect was located near the area of West Hood and Tweedt Streets, less than half a mile away
The suspect, identified as Barry Smith, had already been trespassed from the store. That happens usually due to shoplifting, theft, vandalism or other issues.
Smith was charged with 2nd Degree Theft and booked into the Benton County Jail. Officers were able to 'drive' the scooter back to the store, as seen in this video from Kennewick Police.
