Suspect Arrested for Richland-Franklin County Weapons Threat

Richland Police were able to locate and apprehend a shooting threat suspect Wednesday.

The person said they had a Glock and was going to start shooting

Shortly before 10 AM Wednesday, Richland Police were sent on what they said was a welfare check to a location on Jadwin Ave.

A employee of the Franklin County Courthouse had received a call from a male suspect saying he had a "Glock" and was going to start shooting. RPD said no specific threat was made against the courthouse, but they quickly began to search for the man.

After locating him, and attempting a traffic stop, the man began to drive erratically and dangerously, swerving toward other vehicles. He was finally stopped near George Washington Way and Benham Street. He then got out and said he wanted Officers to shoot him.

After utilizing several non-lethal methods to subdue the man, he was taken into custody and is now facing 3rd Degree Assault, DUI, Driving with a Suspended License, Reckless Driving, and Obstructing. He is now in the Benton County Jail.