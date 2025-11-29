Kennewick Trespasser Causes Disturbance at Yard Supply Business

Benton County Deputies arrested a would-be trespasser Friday.

Friday morning, Deputies respond to reports

Deputies were called to the Bedrock Stone Products company mid-morning, after getting a call about a trespasser.

The caller also said the suspect caused a significant disturbance before fleeing the area. Deputies searched the area and were able to locate him. He was found near 10th and Florida Streets.

He was taken into custody facing various charges. No injuries occurred from the incident, no word as to why the man was trespassing at the location.