Northwest Motorists Believe Drivers Are Worse Now, Tech Hasn’t Really Helped

In general, our vehicles today have more safety technology than ever, yet, is it helping?

New Survey Indicates Many Drivers Don't Believe We're Better Behind the Wheel

PEMCO Insurance recently conducted a study involving 833 insured motorists, and found many believe the safety tech has contributed to worse driving skills than before.

Nearly half of respondents said while the tech is helpful, they believe many drivers rely on the tech to prevent them from getting into dangerous situations or accidents.

Hence, it's used as a crutch.

The study said 61 percent of drivers surveyed do utilize safety features, but 57 percent say drivers are worse than those who learned to drive before the tech became commonplace.

88 percent of those surveyed said they would trust their own training and skills, and 71 percent said a driver should be able to navigate, if necessary, with help from a GPS system. PEMCO Officials said while the safety tech is important, they cannot replace a well-trained, safe, alert driver.

