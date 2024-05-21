Supreme Court Declines to Hear OR Anti-Vote-By-Mail Case

Without giving any reason the US Supreme Court declined to hear an Oregon lawsuit that would have done away with the state's vote-by-mail system.

Petitioners went to Supreme Court after suit was rejected in 9th Circuit

According to The Oregon Capital Chronicle, the plaintiffs included state Sen. Dennis Linthicum, Ben Edtl, Sandra Nelson, Diane Rich, and Pam Lewis as well as Marc Thielman, whose name appeared in the case Thielman vs. Oregon.

Senator Linthicum is the leading GOP candidate in Oregon's secretary of state race.

All the others are previous political candidates who lost a variety of local and state races. According to The Chronicle:

"They sought injunctions blocking Oregon from using mail voting and preventing ballots from being counted by tabulation machines, which are faster and more reliable than hand counting. "

Previously, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals had rejected the case last December. According to the Chronicle, the plaintiffs did not offer much specific evidence but said in the lawsuit that Oregon voters had been "disenfranchised" by the system that the state has used for decades.