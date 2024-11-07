Support Workers Ratify New Contract with Kadlec in Tri-Cities

It took around 10 months of bargaining, and a brief walk-out, but some 1,100 workers in the Kadlec Medical System in Tri-Cities now have a new contract.

SEIU workers have a new agreement

These are not medical personnel such as RN nurses etc. but are the medical support staff at Kadlec Hospital and other facilities in the area.

Their positions include: Environmental Service Techs, Respiratory Care Practitioners, and Certified Nursing Assistants.

Service and technical healthcare workers who are represented by SEIU (Service Employees International Union) have a new three-year deal. According to information released by SEIU:

"...healthcare workers at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland and the Freestanding Emergency Room in Kennewick voted to ratify a three-year contract agreement with employer Providence Swedish. An agreement was reached on October 19, and ratification votes took place October 23-24. "

"The new contract delivers significant wage increases, stronger workplace protections, and investments in staffing to ensure safe, high-quality care for Tri-Cities patients. The new contract will expire on October 31, 2027. "

Their union, SEIU Healthcare 1199NW, represents about 36,000 workers in WA state and Montana.