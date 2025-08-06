Update–Photos of Sunnyside Orchard Shooting Suspect Released

UPDATE--Yakima County releases images of the suspect sought in Sunnyside area shooting.

This man suspected of being involved in fatal shooting Tuesday night.

This man is 29-year-old Miguel Angel Granados-Vargas of Sunnyside. Following a fatal shooting in an orchard north of Sunnyside last evening, he was pinpointed as the suspect. This followed a thorough initial investigation by Deputies.

Deputies had responded to the orchard after a 55-year-old man was found dead, the YCSO says it was homicide via violence, involving a firearm.

The victim had ridden an ATV out into the orchard to investigate a report of a suspicious man, now believed to be Vargas.

Yakima County Sheriff media release

When the man did not return, witnesses went looking for him and found him dead. The suspect is facing at least a 2nd Degree Murder charge. According to the YCSO:

"If anyone sees him or knows where he is, please do not try to contact him, as he might have a firearm. Instead, call 911 right away. He was last seen in the area of Hwy 241 and Hwy 24 in the Sunnyside area."

The search continues.