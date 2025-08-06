Update–Photos of Sunnyside Orchard Shooting Suspect Released
UPDATE--Yakima County releases images of the suspect sought in Sunnyside area shooting.
This man suspected of being involved in fatal shooting Tuesday night.
This man is 29-year-old Miguel Angel Granados-Vargas of Sunnyside. Following a fatal shooting in an orchard north of Sunnyside last evening, he was pinpointed as the suspect. This followed a thorough initial investigation by Deputies.
Deputies had responded to the orchard after a 55-year-old man was found dead, the YCSO says it was homicide via violence, involving a firearm.
The victim had ridden an ATV out into the orchard to investigate a report of a suspicious man, now believed to be Vargas.
When the man did not return, witnesses went looking for him and found him dead. The suspect is facing at least a 2nd Degree Murder charge. According to the YCSO:
"If anyone sees him or knows where he is, please do not try to contact him, as he might have a firearm. Instead, call 911 right away. He was last seen in the area of Hwy 241 and Hwy 24 in the Sunnyside area."
The search continues.