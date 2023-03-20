Sunday Fire Near Othello Leaves Family Homeless [VIDEO]

Fire gust home south of Othello Sunday (ACSO

 

The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports the fire has displaced a family

Fire guts home south of Othello

The ACSO says they, along with units from Adams and Franklin County Fire Districts were dispatched to this home  Sunday afternoon, located in the 2300 block of South Highway 24, which is just south of Othello.

When crews arrived, fortunately, the only person home, a male teen, was able to get out safely. The rest of the family, says the ACSO, was not home at the time.,

However, authorities say the home could not be saved, the family apparently lost all possessions and property inside. The Red Cross has been activated to provide temporary housing and emergency supplies for the family.

No word yet as to what led to the fire, the investigation continues.

Below is footage provided by the ACSO.

