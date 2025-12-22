Popular, Iconic Store at SeaTac to Close December 31st.

The announcement was made on their Instagram page.

Legendary SeaTac store to close December 31st

Is it another example of legislative laws and taxes that are driving business out of state, or for other reasons?

Sub Pop opened at SeaTac in 2013, offering, in their own words, “lovingly curated junk” for collectors. It became a gathering place, and a tourist attraction for many.

However, their Instagram post came as a surprise. It read in part:

"After 12 wildly improbable years of high-flying good times at Sea-Tac Airport, the Sub Pop Airport Store will be closing on December 31, 2025. Before we taxi off for good, come through and take some lovingly curated “junk” home with you. More importantly, thank you—truly—to every customer, music lover, artist, and employee who passed through our little outpost."

Get our free mobile app

Technically it was known as Sub Pop Records, but had grown into much more. The SeaTac website described it as a meeting place for music lovers and more, and referenced the closing on their page.