Study Ranks WA 35th Out of 50 Best States to Live In

Wallet Hub has just released its annual survey of the best and worst states to live in, WA comes in 35th., that's not great.

The study combined a number of factors

Wallet Hub utilized a series of factors to create each state's overall ranking. The main categories included affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life and safety.

These were then broken down into sub-categories such as percentage of home ownership, most and least hours worked each week by employees, availability and affordability of education, price and availability of healthcare, and more. Another category was housing costs, including the percentage of people living in poverty and income growth (raises).

Safety included crime rate data too. The top five states, according to WalletHub, are Massachusetts, Florida, New Jersey, Utah and New Hampshire.

According to the study, WA ranked low because it's in the bottom five in crime, 50th, and 38th in affordability rank. The rest of the categories saw WA rank anywhere from 9th to 13th.

The five worst states overall, according to the study, were Nevada, Alaska, Arkansas, New Mexico, and in 50th was Louisiana. Oregon came in overall at 42nd.