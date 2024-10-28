Study On the Go? College Place SD Adds Wi-Fi to School Buses

The College Place School District (Walla Walla) announced this week their entire fleet of 13 school buses have now been outfitted with Wi-Fi.

Official say especially students traveling to athletic competitions and events can benefit

School officials say students often spend up to 2 hours on buses traveling to and from events and athletic competitions, and now with Wi-Fi, they can get a jump on their studies.

According to College Place Athletic Director Kenneth James:

“Our students often travel over two hours each way to attend competitions, far more than the average one-hour journey faced by other schools in our conference, providing internet on these buses levels the playing field for our kids by allowing them to maximize their time, access educational resources, and stay connected even while on the road.”

Each bus is now equipped with high-speed, secure internet, that integrates with the District's existing IT platforms, ensuring virtually the same service they get on-site.

The District says it will also benefit Coaches and administrators who travel with students:

"In addition to academic benefits, the new technology provides significant support for CPPS staff. Coaches and educators accompanying students on these trips can use the internet access to handle administrative tasks, complete data reports, and prepare strategies, maximizing their own productivity during travel time."

Aside from athletics, some students have upwards of an hour of commute time during certain times of the year, and this will allow them more availability of classwork while they're traveling.

According to information from various Districts and tech companies, about 36 rural WA Districts offer this feature, for the same reasons College Place is doing it.