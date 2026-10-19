With the November election looming, and Initiative I-645 on the ballot, new data released by a national business group says if it doesn't pass, WA business is in trouble.

National Federation of Independent Businesses Releases Data

The NFIB represents at least 350,000 small, medium and other independent business owners in America, they've been around since 1943.

The WA State chapter has released new data from studies done by the Washington Policy Center showing already 18,000 more jobs will be lost due to the so-called 'millionaire's' tax.

The Tax Has Already Driven Away the Biggest Earners

According to information released by the NFIB and Spokesman Patrick Connor, if the tax is allowed to remain:

"Nearly 8,000 fewer jobs just in 2028

6,100 fewer jobs and 1,400 fewer new businesses annually

Washington would produce almost $5 billion less in goods and services in 2028, growing to a loss of $8.3 billion by 2036

Consumer spending would drop by $3.6 billion in 2028, and business investment would be $3.1 billion less that year."

The report from NFIB included direct input from multiple WA State businesses who are already seeing the pinch.

Parts Wholesalers is a large independent auto parts store in Spokane, and owner-operator Paul Agather said they are already losing business to competitors across the border in Idaho. They're already having to charge more due to the higher cost of living and operatin in WA, and if the tax remains, it will get worse.

Another business, America's Phone Guys--who install various phone and communication systems in homes and businesses--is already looking at ways to relocate away from Vancouver, WA and out of state.

Numerous other business owners echoed similar sentiments about the tax if voters don't pass Initiative 645.