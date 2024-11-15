The Lancelet is one of the oldest medical peer (Doctor-professional) written journals in the world, beginning in England in 1823. Since then, thousands of medical professionals have shared insights, theories and information.

New study from British journal claims US headed for a lot of health issues

The Lancelet says, in the new study they published, that by 2050 260 million Americans will have some sort of overweight or obese condition. US Census and other population estimates project by 2050, the US will likely have at least 371 million people.

260 million out of 371 million is about 70 percent. According to CNN:

"The study, published in the medical journal the Lancet, is one of the first to project what the nation’s obesity epidemic will look like as far out as 2050. Specifically, it suggests that 43.1 million children and adolescents and 213 million adults will have overweight and/or obesity. In 2021, 36.5 million children and adolescents and 172 million adults had overweight and obesity."

Health officials, and those who helped compile the data, say it will take a lifelong approach to curb the issue. Beginning with healthier infant feeding, through healthier school meals for children, and continuing to push activity and exercise, through adulthood.

Some experts suggest health plans that reward adults with benefits or discounts in certain health policy areas for maintaining healthy weight and bodymass levels--but critics say that's a long-down-the-road idea.