Student Walking to School in Kenn Escapes Suspect Who Grabbed Them

Just after 2 PM Wednesday, October 19th, the Kennewick School District released an alert to parents.

Student walking to Park Middle School grabbed by man but escapes

The KSD reported in their release, sent by way of their Parent Square App, that around 11:46 AM a student was walking west on West 10th near South Benton Street when a man driving a blue van pulled up and tried to grab the student. The location is less than 1,500 feet east of the school.

The student was headed to Park Middle School.

Park Middle School

They were able to break free and run away. The student then reported the incident to staff and the KSD school resource officer.

The student was not hurt, and KSD says additional patrols are being run in the area, especially in areas where students are known to walk heading home after school.

The KSD said more information is expected to be released by Kennewick Police regarding the investigation. No other description of the vehicle has yet been released.