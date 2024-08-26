Striking Kadlec Workers To Return Tuesday in Richland, Kennewick

Approximately 1,100 technical and service-area workers will return to their jobs at the Kadlec Regional Medical Center campus in Richland and the Freestanding ER on Highway 395 in Kennewick, following a one-week strike. The workers included pharmacy techs, food service, and other associated workers within the union.

The workers are expected back Tuesday.

According to information released by SEIU1199NW labor union officials:

"United in their demand for fair wages, safe staffing, and respect on the job, frontline workers will demonstrate their continued solidarity by walking back into their workplaces together."

The workers had left one week ago, Kadlec had brought in replacement workers to fill their roles until they returned, which will be Tuesday.

SEIU officials say the next bargaining has been set for September 16th.