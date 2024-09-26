Striking Boeing Workers Claim They’re Ready for Long Delay

Seattle is bracing, as are Boeing Aircraft Company Officials, for what looks like a prolonged strike by about 33,000 machinists.

Boeing workers say they are in it for the long haul

The strike, which began not long ago, already has seen the union reject Boeing's first offer. A couple of days ago, Boeing made what they referred to as their 'final' and best offer, including a 30 percent pay raise along with other concessions.

According to reports, union officials didn't even have the workers vote on it. However, instead of presenting the offer directly to union officials, the company released it publicly, and the word rapidly reached the union.

According to KUOW, that move did not sit well with the workers or others:

"Industry analysts say this latest move by Boeing only hurts negotiations and puts the company at a disadvantage.

“Boeing does not have the upper hand here. It’s in a financially precarious position,” says Scott Hamilton, an aviation expert at Leeham Company. “They need their union membership. They need these employees. These are the people who actually create the profits for Boeing.”

A number of workers talked to by KUOW, called it a "cheap shot." A number of workers say they've got reserves saved up, and are already taking cost-cutting measures to save money and wait out the strike. KUOW reports the union is also taking steps to help the workers:

"IAM District 751’s website includes a list of resources for striking workers like how to apply for food stamps, where to find local food banks, and which gig apps are good for temporary work."

There's a lot of speculation among experts and business leaders, but there does not appear to be any immediate solution to the issue.