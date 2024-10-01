Striking Boeing Workers Can Apply for WA State Healthcare Insurance

In a move that's raising eyebrows across the state striking Boeing workers who are seeing their health benefits end, can now apply for WA State plans via Apple Healthcare.

The information was released Monday, September 30th

According to the WA State Healthcare Exchange:

"Workers who will lose their health insurance due to the Boeing strike are eligible to apply for health and dental insurance through Washington Healthplanfinder thanks to SB 5632, which passed in the 2024 Legislative Session.

Sponsored by Sen. Karen Keiser, workers who lose health care coverage due to a strike now have a 60-day special enrollment period before and after employer coverage ends to shop for a health or dental plan on Washington Healthplanfinder."

This is the first "test-run" for the new law, which would extend certain benefits to striking workers. It was called the Worker Healthcare Protection Act, and in some areas its framework is still being assembled.

Senate Bill 5632 provides this 60-day window or special enrollment period for workers who lose benefits due to strikes.

Get our free mobile app

Many Boeing workers have seen their benefits end, Boeing said the deadline was September 30th.