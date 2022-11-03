Stove Fire Torches $100K in Damage to Walla Walla Apartments

The Walla Walla Fire Department now has a damage assessment to a blaze that evacuated a two-story apartment building.

Tuesday evening fire caused by stove

According to Brendan Koch of the City of Walla Walla, around 6:31 PM fire units from the city along with Walla Walla Fire District 5 were sent to a two-story apartment building at 20 South Clinton Street, the Clinton St. Apartments.

Upon arrival, crews found what they said was a "working fire" on the second floor of the building, apparently, it was triggered by a stove. Evacuations were already happening when crews arrived, they were able to extinguish the blaze, but there was heavy smoke on the second floor.

Get our free mobile app

No one was hurt by the fire, but the WW Fire Department investigators say damage to the building is estimated to be at least $100K. No word on how many, if any, residents were displaced by fire or smoke damage.