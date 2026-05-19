We hear of drug traffickers digging tunnels under the US-Mexican border, or more sophisticated illegal alien smugglers doing the same. But this was different.

CBP Nabs 19 Using Storm Drain Tunnels to 'Snake' Into the US

CBP has now released information about a May 4th arrest, in which agents located and arrested 19 illegals who were using storm and drain tunnels for travel in the San Diego border sector.

Their methods were similar to the scenes in the last Hunger Games movie, where the rebels navigated their way through the Capitol by going through the city's underground drainage tunnels.

Agents routinely use what's called the RVSS or Remote Video Surveillance System, to scan wide areas for traffic. They noticed some bars had been removed from the exit of a storm water drain system, and investigated.

Agents Noticed the Activity Late at Night

Agents Arrived Around 10:40 PM and found 16 adults and 3 unaccompanied children, who were all taken to the Chula Vista CBP station for processing.

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Among the adults were two male suspects, identified as 35-year-old Raudel Carrillo-Padilla and 31-year-old Ivan Carrillo-Padilla. Both had prior deportations that were drug-related from 2017, and Ivan Padilla had a previous outstanding warrant related to a drug interdiction incident in Eugene, Oregon.

Suspect Ivan Padillo---CBP Suspect Ivan Padillo---CBP loading...

Both had been accused of orchestrating drug activity in Yreka, CA.

Suspect Raphael Padilla---CBP image Suspect Raphael Padilla---CBP image loading...

They've both been remanded for Federal prosecution, the others who were not involved will be sent back to Mexico.

CBP Agents swept the tunnel areas to make sure no other persons were inside.