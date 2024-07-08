Stolen Vehicle Theft Suspect Crashes Car, Flees in Benton City

Benton County Deputies continue to search for the suspect driver in a car theft and crash from Sunday night.

The suspect turned off their headlights while fleeing

Night patrol Deputies were alerted to a vehicle theft in progress in Benton City, off Carol Ave. A short time later, the suspect vehicle was located in town, but the driver attempted to flee officers.

During the pursuit, they turned off their headlights and they managed to elude law enforcement. But moments later, a call came in about an accident near 11th. and AnnaJean Streets, near where the vehicle was last seen.

The stolen vehicle had crashed into another parked vehicle, and the suspect driver fled on foot.

Pasco PD brought in a drone to help with the nighttime search, but the suspect was not located. The search continues for the driver.

No one else was hurt in the crash with the parked car.