Remember back in March, we told you about the bright shiny chrome T-Rex statue that was stolen from a North Spokane roundabout? Well, he's been 'rediscovered.'

No, Not a Dinosaur Bones Dig, but He Was Dug Up

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded March 8th to a roundabout at North Dupont and North Mellon Parkway, just north of the North Division "Y" as it is known.

They learned a six-foot ball shiny metal T-Rex statue had been ripped out of its moorings and stolen. The Actual statue was about 3 feet tall, but including his base, it was closer to six.

The statue, which was valued at around $70,000 (including the mounting, surrounding basalt and support structure), was likely taken during the overnight hours.

Deputies Searched for Months For the Guy

Then as so often happens, cases are cracked open due to a citizen tip. The SCSO says they were given some information by someone in the public, which led to them conducting a search on private property in the area of N. Short Road and W. Montgomery Road. It's not far from Chattaroy, and about 13 miles from the theft scene.

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Deputies, channeling their new paleantologist roles, went to a location where the tipster said Rex would be found. After careful digging he was located less than two feet below the surface.

Rex was in Decent Shape, Despite Being buried

Despite looking a little worse for the wear, he was in decent shape. Efforts are now being made to restore his metal shine, and he will be remounted at his previous location. He was originally part of an art and display renovation project that was conducted in various parts of town.

The SCSO did not specify if any suspects are known or if charges are pending for the theft of the 400 lb. dinosaur. We would think there are multiple suspects, unless one person was capable of hoisting a 400 lb. metal dino on their back...