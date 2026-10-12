Perhaps the most bizarre story of the year so far in the Tri Cities. And certainly the crap---OK, we will stop.

Police Recover Stolen Septic Truck, and Hear Bizarre Excuse from Driver

Around 8:24 PM, Saturday October 10th., Kennnewick Police were advised about a stolen septic truck (the kind used to pump waste from septic tanks) that had been stolen out of Klickitat County (Goldendale area).

They learned there was a chance the vehicle was headed toward the Tri-Cities, and sure enough, it did.

Kennewick Police Locate the Truck

Using a drone to help spotlight the vehicle, Kennewick Officers had picked it up near South Quincy and West 1st. Ave, and saw it was in the process of parking. A group of Officers swarmed the area, and assisted by the drone (spotlight) were able to locate and question the driver.

The suspect and the truck are circled in the KPD Drone photo

The suspect, identified as 36 year old Chauncey Hall-Montano, told them he was stranded in Klickitat County and came across the septic truck. He claimed he was tired of walking, so he took it.

Montano Arrested, and Extradited Back to Klickitat County

Police and the Klickitat County Sheriff's Office didn't say where the truck was stolen out of, but it's at least 125 miles from the county line to Kennewick. It is not yet known of Montano was trying to reach a destination, or if he was meandering and just got tired of walking.

Montano also told Police said they now had possession of the vehicle, it was not stolen...okay....!

None of the truck's cargo was spilled during this incident---thank goodness!