Stolen Performance Car Ring Busted in Clark County-23 Arrests

The Clark County WA Sheriff's Department has broken up a multi-state performance car theft ring.

23 arrests made, more could be coming

Following a four-month investigation, the CCSO says they broke up the ring, which the suspects would use surveillance, then pounce.

The members of the ring would watch dealerships and private homes, on the lookout for high-demand performance cars. Then, they would be stolen and either sold or parted out (stripped of parts) for profit.

Get our free mobile app

The CCSO did not say how many states the ring was operating in, but did say they've made 23 arrests, the value of the stolen cars exceeded $700,000, at least 11 vehicles, and 9 firearms were recovered.

More information is expected to be released by the CCSO. Click here to see a video of one of the trailers seized in the sting operation.