Stolen Performance Car Ring Busted in Clark County-23 Arrests

Stolen Performance Car Ring Busted in Clark County-23 Arrests

Stolen car ring busted (CCSO Reel Facebook)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Clark County WA Sheriff's Department has broken up a multi-state performance car theft ring.

  23 arrests made, more could be coming

Following a four-month investigation, the CCSO says they broke up the ring, which the suspects would use surveillance, then pounce.

The members of the ring would watch dealerships and private homes, on the lookout for high-demand performance cars. Then, they would be stolen and either sold or parted out (stripped of parts) for profit.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

The CCSO did not say how many states the ring was operating in, but did say they've made 23 arrests, the value of the stolen cars exceeded $700,000, at least 11 vehicles, and 9 firearms were recovered.

More information is expected to be released by the CCSO. Click here to see a video of one of the trailers seized in the sting operation.

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist

Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands.

Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster

 

 

 

Categories: Crime

More From 610 KONA