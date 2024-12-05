Stolen Moses Lake Feedlot Transport Van Recovered, Suspect Busted

A large transport van stolen recently from a Moses Lake Cattle feedlot has been recovered.

The suspect stole it on December 2nd.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports the large white cargo-passenger van was taken from the El Oro Cattle Company on Monday.

A Deputy from the County's Crime Reduction Team located the van parked near some apartments at 1029 South Division St. in Moses Lake.

Deputies set up surveillance, then around 1 AM Wednesday morning, 34-year-old Tomas Diaz Layna came out of one of the units and got into the van, where he was swarmed by Officers and surrendered without incident.

The GCSO says the license plate was swapped in an effort to 'disguise' the vehicle's owner.

Layna was booked into the Grant County Jail.