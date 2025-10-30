According to Police a 15-year-old Kennewick juvenile is facing a pair of weapons charges.

Police arrested the teen Wednesday afternoon

KPD said they conducted a follow-up check during a firearms complaint case, around 10:12 AM they went to the 7300 block of West Bonnie Ave, where the original incident occurred.

The teen was located outside the residence, and contacted then arrested without incident. The gun was also located, and Police learned it was reported stolen out of Tacoma.

The teen is facing Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2nd Degree and Possession of a Stolen Firearm charges. This image is the area where the teen was arrested and gun located.

The KPD CAT (Criminal Apprehension Team) assisted in the arrest.