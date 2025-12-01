Determined Work Solves Big Adams County Farm Equipment Theft Case

Determined Work Solves Big Adams County Farm Equipment Theft Case

ACSO Facebook

A 43-year-old Nine Mile Falls, WA Man is in Adams County, jailed on theft charges from 2024.

   Tuesday, (11-25) Adams Detectives served search warrants at a home in Stevens County 

With help from the Stevens County Sheriff's Department, Adams County Deputies served a warrant at a Nine Mile Falls property.  The location is about 12 miles northwest of  Spokane, just past Riverside State Park.

Deputies had located some large stolen farm equipment, including a tractor and ag chemical tank sprayer on the property, it had been stolen from an Adams County farm in 2024.

ACSO farm theft-Facebook
loading...

The suspect, identified as Valeriy Aleshkin of Nine Mile Falls, was taken into custody and extradited to Adams to face his charges. The stolen equipment was still working  and returned to its rightful owner.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

The value of the equipment was not revealed, but was believed to be extensive, as the tractor was a large model among the various pieces of equipment.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
Categories: Crime

More From 610 KONA