Determined Work Solves Big Adams County Farm Equipment Theft Case

A 43-year-old Nine Mile Falls, WA Man is in Adams County, jailed on theft charges from 2024.

Tuesday, (11-25) Adams Detectives served search warrants at a home in Stevens County

With help from the Stevens County Sheriff's Department, Adams County Deputies served a warrant at a Nine Mile Falls property. The location is about 12 miles northwest of Spokane, just past Riverside State Park.

Deputies had located some large stolen farm equipment, including a tractor and ag chemical tank sprayer on the property, it had been stolen from an Adams County farm in 2024.

The suspect, identified as Valeriy Aleshkin of Nine Mile Falls, was taken into custody and extradited to Adams to face his charges. The stolen equipment was still working and returned to its rightful owner.

The value of the equipment was not revealed, but was believed to be extensive, as the tractor was a large model among the various pieces of equipment.