Raging Dump Truck Thief Finally Spike-Stripped in Western WA

Rampant dump truck thief finally stopped in Western WA

Friday, August 15th, the Mason County (Shelton WA) Sheriff's Department is now reporting it took multiple spike strips to disable this stolen semi-dump truck following a dangerous drive.

Deputies were alerted, along with Shelton Police, about a dump truck weaving through traffic and nearly causing multiple accidents on SR (State Route) 3 in the northern part of Mason County.

Witnesses claim the driver forced several other vehicles off the road, another said the truck tailgated them before passing in a no-passing zone.

After two applications of spike strips, the driver finally lost control and crashed into a small field, but not before he'd kept driving on the rims near Mill Creek Road.

The driver is in the Mason County jail facing numerous but unspecified charges.