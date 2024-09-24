Stolen Car Suspect Jailed After Failed Carjacking in West Richland

West Richland Police now say an alleged car thief and carjacking suspect is facing 9 new charges.

The suspect tried to carjack an occupied vehicle

WRPD says Friday night, an officer on patrol spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen, it was located in the 4900 block of Arena Road in Richland and it was occupied.

After attempting to contact the driver, they sped away, with Officers in pursuit. The car lost its two front tires, but continued to speed into Wes Richland on the rims before finally it nearly crashed into an apartment building behind the Circle K on Van Giesen.

At one point during the pursuit the driver was seen throwing and object out the window, which turned out later to be a handgun.

Officers had previously tried several pit maneuvers to spin the car out, but they didn't succeed. At one point, the driver rammed into one of the WRPD Patrol cars, disabling it.

The driver, identified as Andy Guzman-Gonzalez, then fled on foot and attempted to carjack an occupied vehicle. However, because he was being chased by a number of West Richland and Richland Police, he was surrounded and subdued before he could harm the driver or access the vehicle.

WRPD says in addition to his outstanding warrants, here's a list of the new charges Gonzalez is facing:

"Felony Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Felony Attempt to Elude Police Vehicle, Felony Malicious Mischief 2nd, Felony Attempted Robbery 2nd, Felony Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2nd, Resisting, Obstructing, Reckless Endangerment, and Driving while License Suspended 2nd."

WRPD says no one was hurt in the incident.