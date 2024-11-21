Stolen Car Rammed Through Pierce County Elementary School

Remarkably, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the school opened on time Thursday morning.

A stolen car slams through front doors of a school

Just prior to 5 AM Thursday morning, PCSO Deputies responded to Centennial Elementary School in Graham, WA, which is about 41 miles east of Seattle and south of Bellevue.

Multiple callers told 911 two vehicles were doing donuts and burnouts in the parking lot when the black Sedan pictured in our story rammed through the front doors of the school.

The witnesses said 2 or 3 younger males, perhaps teens, were seen fleeing the scene in the other white car. The PCSO says they left the engine running, but no attempts were made to rummage through or vandalize the school otherwise.

No one was in the school at the time. Officials did not say what the dollar value of the damage was, but the school did open Thursday morning.

The car was reported stolen out of Spanaway, WA late Wednesday night. The investigation continues.