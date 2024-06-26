Stolen Car Pursuit Leads Cops From Pasco to Rural Benton County

Now that pursuit laws have been somewhat restored for law enforcement in WA state, they have been cracking down on stolen vehicles.

Early morning pursuit leads to capture of suspects

Around 4:49 AM Wednesday morning, Pasco Officers on patrol spotted a Jeep driving around town, it had been reported stolen recently.

However, when the Officers attempted to pull it over, the drive sped away from the scene. Refusing to stop, he led Pasco PD, and then Benton County Deputies on a chase that went through Finley, and then out into rural Benton County near Locust Grove and Edward Roads.

At that point, the driver drove out into a field, and he and his female passenger jumped out and attempted to flee on foot. Both were quickly captured.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Abraham Carillo was taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, and his passenger, identified as 31-year-old Chenanne Pourier, also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and an outstanding warrant. Both are now in jail, and the vehicle is being returned to its rightful owner.