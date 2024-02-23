Stolen Car, Crossbow Attack Keep Adams County Deputies Busy

The Adams County Sheriff's Office had a busy day Thursday, beginning with a stolen car report, but then the situation got much more weird.

A person called 911 to report being fired at with a crossbow

Around 7:30 PM, ACSO Deputies responded to the 300 block of West 2nd. Street in Lind, where a victim told them a man had fired an arrow from a crossbow at them, but apparently he missed.

After a quick search of the property, Deputies determined the suspect, 54-year-old David Scott Douglas of Lind, did fire the weapon. During the search of the property on West 2nd. Deputies came across the vehicle reported stolen earlier in the day, and arrested 36-year-old Ashley Lovonne Hendrickson of Lind for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

The car was impounded pending a search warrant. Then as Deputies continued to search the property looking for Douglas, they were told by a woman living there that he was not on the property and had no connection to her or the home. However, that was found to be false. Officers located Douglas, and arrested the woman, 46-year-old Sabrina Marie Myers of Washtucna, for making false and misleading statements to an officer.

Douglas was located in the area where Meyers said he was not at.

The investigation continues, involving the stolen vehicle.