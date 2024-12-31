The Stevens County Sheriff's Office reports the search for a missing 58-year-old Colville man has ended for tragic reasons.

The man had left his home November 18th.

The SCSO did not say who reported him missing, but said Jude Schnieder was said to possibly be suffering from mental issues, but was not considered dangerous.

December 27th, a passenger in a logging truck spotted the man's truck down a steep hill along Highway 20 near Tiger, in neighboring Pend Oreille County. The truck was only spotted due to the elevated view from the large logging semi. The SCSO said the truck was not visible from the road, or smaller vehicles.

Searchers said Schnieder was not in the pickup, but were finally able to search the surrounding area on Monday, December 30th after heavy snowfall.

Crews found Schnieder's body about 40 yards from this vehicle, the incident remains under investigation.