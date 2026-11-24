A Sunday afternoon altercation between an armed man and Stevens County Deputies has led to a US Marshals manhunt.

Now the Man Is Considered Armed and Dangerous

Around 2:20 PM Sunday (November 22nd) SCSO Deputies were investigating a report of a trespassing at a location about 15 miles northwest of Springdale and Loon Lake WA, in a rural area of Stevens County.

When Officers arrived they spotted a man near a crossroads, he was carrying a rifle. The suspect fired several rounds at Deputies, but didn't hit anyone.

The Suspect Has an Outstanding Warrant From the Department of Corrections

The man, now identified as 45-year-old Ronald Rutledge, escaped into the woods, and was linked to the theft of a Polaris ATV side by side, which we reported on earlier.

Stolen Polaris ATV---SCSO Facebook Stolen Polaris ATV---SCSO Facebook

According to the SCSO:

"Rutledge is wanted for Attempted Aggravated Murder in the First Degree, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degree, and Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle. He also has an outstanding felony arrest warrant issued by the Washington State Department of Corrections."

Reward Offered for Tips Leading to His Arrest

The US Marshals Service is offering a $3,500 reward for information leading directly to Rutledge's apprehension, Despite his smiling appearance in the photo provided by the US Marshals Service, he is considered armed, dangerous, and violent.

Anyone in Stevens County or elsewhere in Northeastern WA who sees Rutledge should immediately call 911, and do not approach. For tips and leads, email usmstips@usdoj.gov or call the U.S. Marshals Service 24-hour tip line at 1-877-926-8332